Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,528 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after buying an additional 3,286,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,412 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.2 %

FDL opened at $34.22 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.