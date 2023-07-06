Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $125.26 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

