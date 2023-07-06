Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

SCHE stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

