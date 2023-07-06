Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.08, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

