Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

MRO stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

