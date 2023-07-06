Brookstone Capital Management Has $267,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FE opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.