Brookstone Capital Management Has $273,000 Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

