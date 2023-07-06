Brookstone Capital Management Has $286,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $144.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $147.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

