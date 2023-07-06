Brookstone Capital Management Has $286,000 Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,537 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 172,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428 over the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $166.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

