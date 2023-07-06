Brookstone Capital Management Has $308,000 Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

LQDH opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.37 and a 12-month high of $93.48.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

