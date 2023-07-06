Brookstone Capital Management Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $160.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

