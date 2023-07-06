Brookstone Capital Management Has $328,000 Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 178,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 59,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

FBRT opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 82.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBRT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

