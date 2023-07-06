Brookstone Capital Management Has $356,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after buying an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

