Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA PXE opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

