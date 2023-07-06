Brookstone Capital Management Invests $262,000 in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 36,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IIGD opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

About Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

