Brookstone Capital Management Invests $296,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

