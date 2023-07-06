Brookstone Capital Management Invests $312,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,564,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $34.32 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

