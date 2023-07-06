Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $285,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:XTJA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:XTJA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (XTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

