Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $215.95 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

