Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $151.15 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

