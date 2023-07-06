Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.