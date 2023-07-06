Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,136 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

