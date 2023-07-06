Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 428 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $369,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $677,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

