Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 46 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $317.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

