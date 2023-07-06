Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

