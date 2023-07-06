Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $550.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

