Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,798 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,200,672,000 after buying an additional 312,570 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

