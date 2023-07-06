Brookstone Capital Management Sells 239 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TRV opened at $172.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.