Brookstone Capital Management Sells 269 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after buying an additional 438,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $9,918,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,528,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $207.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $207.93.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.