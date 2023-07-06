Brookstone Capital Management Sells 298 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,792,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $64.63 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

