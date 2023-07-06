Brookstone Capital Management Sells 347,857 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,857 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,639 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $12,458,000.

UMAR stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

