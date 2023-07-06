Brookstone Capital Management Sells 458 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYH opened at $277.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $294.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.