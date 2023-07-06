Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,382 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $127.03 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

