Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 240,986 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 149,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $82.68 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

