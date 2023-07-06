Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.85 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

