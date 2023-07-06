Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG opened at $98.44 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

