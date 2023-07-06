Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 28,976 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADE. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

