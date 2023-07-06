Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE CM opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

