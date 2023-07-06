CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO Sells $14,090,240.22 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KMX opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

