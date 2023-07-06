Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CRS opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 1.80. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

