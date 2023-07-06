Cintas (CTAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cintas Price Performance
Shares of Cintas stock opened at $486.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.85. Cintas has a 52 week low of $365.65 and a 52 week high of $497.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Cintas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.
About Cintas
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
