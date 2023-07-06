Cintas (CTAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $486.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.85. Cintas has a 52 week low of $365.65 and a 52 week high of $497.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cintas by 36.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

