Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

