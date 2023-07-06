Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on COLB shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

