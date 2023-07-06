Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. TheStreet downgraded Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of CBU opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

