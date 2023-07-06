Conagra Brands (CAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,327,000 after buying an additional 858,083 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 21.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 45,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

