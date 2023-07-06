Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.33 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

