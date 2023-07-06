Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $322.74

Shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.74 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 314 ($3.99). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 314 ($3.99), with a volume of 28,968 shares trading hands.

Curtis Banks Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.47. The company has a market capitalization of £214.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3,140.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 331.88.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal services.

