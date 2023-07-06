Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Deere & Company by 373.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 17,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $404.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.24.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

