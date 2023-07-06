Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines has set its Q2 guidance at $2.00-2.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.00-6.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

