Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.25

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and traded as low as $18.15. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 46,297 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($221.85) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.02.
Deutsche Börse Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.
Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
